PORTLAND, Maine —
David’s Restaurant
Chocolate Pot de Crème
Yield: About 22 fluid ounces—6 x 3 ½ oz. portions
Ingredients:
2 C Heavy cream
6 oz Chocolate morsels—I like to use Callebaut “No. 811” finest Belgian dark chocolate Callets
1/3 C Sugar
4 Egg yolks, beaten
1 t Vanilla
1 pint Heavy cream
1 Chocolate bar—to shave for curls
Method of Preparation:
1. Combine cream, chocolate and sugar in a saucepan. Boil about one- to two-minutes until thickened
2. Buzz with emersion blender – totally smooth out unmelted bits of chocolate
3. Stir chocolate mixture into egg yolks and then add vanilla
4. Pour into cups or bowls
To Serve:
Whip the cream—if you prefer a sweet whipped cream, add a dash of vanilla and powdered sugar
Top each Pot de Crème with a dollop of the freshly whipped cream
Shave the chocolate bar with a vegetable peeler over each cup to garnish.
This is also very tasty with a drizzle of Crème de menthe, or Baily’s Irish cream, or Frangelico, or Grand Marnier, or, well, you get the idea!