PORTLAND, Maine —

David’s Restaurant

Chocolate Pot de Crème

Yield : About 22 fluid ounces—6 x 3 ½ oz. portions

Ingredients:

2 C Heavy cream

6 oz Chocolate morsels—I like to use Callebaut “No. 811” finest Belgian dark chocolate Callets

1/3 C Sugar

4 Egg yolks, beaten

1 t Vanilla

1 pint Heavy cream

1 Chocolate bar—to shave for curls

Method of Preparation:

1. Combine cream, chocolate and sugar in a saucepan. Boil about one- to two-minutes until thickened

2. Buzz with emersion blender – totally smooth out unmelted bits of chocolate

3. Stir chocolate mixture into egg yolks and then add vanilla

4. Pour into cups or bowls

To Serve:

Whip the cream—if you prefer a sweet whipped cream, add a dash of vanilla and powdered sugar

Top each Pot de Crème with a dollop of the freshly whipped cream

Shave the chocolate bar with a vegetable peeler over each cup to garnish.

This is also very tasty with a drizzle of Crème de menthe, or Baily’s Irish cream, or Frangelico, or Grand Marnier, or, well, you get the idea!