PORTLAND, Maine — Imagine a beautiful space filled with chocolate. But not just any chocolate. Chocolate prepared by some of the best chefs in the area, committing their time, their effort and their knowledge of what tastes work well together. And imagine it all going to benefit something really great. The 2019 Chocolate Lovers Fling happens this Thursday at 5pm at Brick South in Portland on Thomspon's Point. All this will raise money for SARSM, Sexual Assault Response Services of Southern Maine. Chocolate for a benefit.