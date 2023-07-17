Chicken fried steak: A meal that can feed the whole family at a low cost

PORTLAND, Maine — Lynn Archer is the owner and chef of Archer’s on the Pier in Rockland. She joined us in the 207 kitchen to share her recipe for chicken fried steak, a meal she said can be very affordable to feed the whole family, especially if you keep an eye on the sales flyers.
Ingredients:
Steak:
- Two 2.5 lb. sirloin steaks or cube steaks
- 1 cup flour
- Olive oil
- Salt
- Pepper
Sauce:
- ¼ stick of butter
- 2 tbsp. flour
- 1 cup white wine
- 1 cup half & half or heavy cream
Directions:
Steak:
- Pound the steaks so they are thin.
- Mix salt, pepper, and 1 cup of flour in a pie plate and coat both sides of the meat in the mixture.
- Fry the steak in a pan with olive oil until it is cooked how you like your steak.
Sauce:
- In a separate skillet, melt butter and add 2 tbsp. of flour to make a rue.
- Add white wine and stir consistently while adding in half & half or heavy cream.
- Salt and pepper to taste.
- Pour sauce over the steak on a dish.
- Serve with a vegetable and baked potato.