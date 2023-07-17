x
Chicken fried steak: A meal that can feed the whole family at a low cost

Lynn Archer from Archer’s on the Pier in Rockland shares her recipe for chicken fried steak in the 207 kitchen.

PORTLAND, Maine — Lynn Archer is the owner and chef of Archer’s on the Pier in Rockland. She joined us in the 207 kitchen to share her recipe for chicken fried steak, a meal she said can be very affordable to feed the whole family, especially if you keep an eye on the sales flyers.

Ingredients:

Steak:

  • Two 2.5 lb. sirloin steaks or cube steaks
  • 1 cup flour
  • Olive oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper

Sauce:

  • ¼ stick of butter
  • 2 tbsp. flour
  • 1 cup white wine
  • 1 cup half & half or heavy cream

Directions:

Steak:

  • Pound the steaks so they are thin.
  • Mix salt, pepper, and 1 cup of flour in a pie plate and coat both sides of the meat in the mixture.
  • Fry the steak in a pan with olive oil until it is cooked how you like your steak.

Sauce:

  • In a separate skillet, melt butter and add 2 tbsp. of flour to make a rue.
  • Add white wine and stir consistently while adding in half & half or heavy cream.
  • Salt and pepper to taste.
  • Pour sauce over the steak on a dish.
  • Serve with a vegetable and baked potato.

