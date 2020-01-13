PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Kerry Altiero from Cafe Miranda in Rockland stops by the 207 Kitchen with a new brunch recipe.
Ingredients:
Pizza dough
Sliced apples
Spinach
Cheddar cheese
Olive oil
Apple cider Vinegar
Maple syrup
To Assemble:
Add olive oil to a cast iron pan and place pizza dough inside the pan. Cook for about 5-10 minutes until the dough is golden brown. Remove the dough form the pan, and add apple slices to the same pan. Once the apples have been browned, add spinach and cheddar cheese. Pour apples, spinach & cheddar cheese on top of the pizza dough. Top it off with a drizzle of apple cider vinegar and maple syrup. Enjoy!
