PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Kerry Altiero from Cafe Miranda in Rockland stops by the 207 Kitchen with a new brunch recipe.

Ingredients:

Pizza dough

Sliced apples

Spinach

Cheddar cheese

Olive oil

Apple cider Vinegar

Maple syrup

To Assemble:

Add olive oil to a cast iron pan and place pizza dough inside the pan. Cook for about 5-10 minutes until the dough is golden brown. Remove the dough form the pan, and add apple slices to the same pan. Once the apples have been browned, add spinach and cheddar cheese. Pour apples, spinach & cheddar cheese on top of the pizza dough. Top it off with a drizzle of apple cider vinegar and maple syrup. Enjoy!

RELATED: Goin' 'old school' with Kerry Altiero from Cafe Miranda in Rockland

RELATED: Chef Annie Mahle turns a few ingredients in to a comfort food feast