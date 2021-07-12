Chef Annie Mahle suggests giving experiences rather than 'things'

“I just wanna be with my people! And I want to do fun things!” she says.

ROCKLAND, Maine — We are used to seeing Annie Mahle in the 207 kitchen at O'Maine Studios, but Annie is a woman of many talents. For many years, she co-captained a schooner with her husband, and she's also a cookbook author with a website called At Home with Annie.

Her recent blog on the website offered suggestions for "experiential gifts for the foodie in your life." She offers ideas, as well as creative ways to present those ideas.

Annie suggests that you envision the experience you want to give your foodie, then get creative with the gift you wrap to represent that experience.

Creating a dinner for date night? Purchase a beautiful pan or some ingredients that will go into the dinner.

Want to do something outside? Plan a hike, and think of creative snack ideas to share along the way.

Is your loved one a chef? Consider a handmade tool that will get better with age in the kitchen.