Check out these Maine concerts around the holidays

Aimsel Ponti with the Portland Press Herald sits down with 207 to preview concerts across the state over the next two weeks.

PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti, a music writer with the Portland Press Herald, joined us in the 207 studio to talk about upcoming concerts around the state.

SHOW: Gina Alibrio & The Red Eye Flight Crew presents a Festive Funky Holiday Hang.

WHEN & WHERE: Friday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Portland House of Music & Events.

TICKETS: Tickets are $18 and are only available to people 21 years old and up. Click here for more ticket information.

INFO: This show falls two days before Christmas and is a fun way to let off some steam before the crush of the holidays and relatives consumes you. Gina Alibrio and her band know how to put on one heck of a show and you should show up prepared to dance.

SHOW: Tusk (a tribute to Fleetwood Mac).

WHEN & WHERE: Thursday, Dec. 29 at Aura in Portland.

TICKETS: Tickets range from $18 to $35. Click here for more ticket information.

INFO: Wow! This band is fantastic. If you love Fleetwood Mac and need a fix, especially in light of Christine McVie’s recent passing, do not miss this show!

SHOW: Twiddle.

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, Dec. 31 at the State Theatre in Portland.

TICKETS: Tickets are $43.50. VIP tickets are $199. For more information about tickets, click here.

INFO: Ring in the new year with some serious jam band vibes with Twiddle. Their latest album, "Every Last Leaf," was released earlier this year. The band is known for a sound infused with funk, jazz, rock, reggae, and bluegrass.

SHOW: Primo Cubano New Year’s Eve Dance Party.

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. at One Longfellow Square in Portland.

TICKETS: Tickets are $25. Click here for more ticket information.

INFO: Primo Cubano plays traditional Cuban dance music called "son," dating back to the turn of the 20th century. The band was formed in 2007 by founder Paul D’Alessio after an inspiring artist exchange trip to Trinidad de Cuba run by Brunswick/Trinidad Sister City Association first brought him into contact with the son music and the local Cuban musicians who still play it.

Son is the most popular style of music to come out of Cuba and is the primary contributor to the blend of Latin styles today known as salsa. It was first the music of the country's people and eventually migrated to Havana, where it was urbanized and began to draw a wider audience.

Primo Cubano consists of Paul D’Alessio on tres cubano and vocals, Marc Chillemi on trumpet, percussion, and vocals, Lenny Hatch on congas, bongo, and bell, Duane Edwards on upright bass, and Eric Winter on timbales, percussion, and vocals.

Primo Cubano interprets the classic son cubano with affinity, appreciation, and inspiration bringing this vibrant music to life for audiences in Maine and beyond.



