x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
207

Check out these easy-to-make spring cocktails

Bartender Hayley Wilson shares recipes for two fun spring drinks you can make at home.

More Videos

PORTLAND, Maine — Spring is here and what better way to celebrate the longer and warmer days than with a fun refreshing cocktail? Hayley Wilson from the Portland Hunt + Alpine Club shares a pair of drink recipes that are easy to make right at home.

Spring Fever

  • 1.5 oz Akvavit
  • ¾ oz lemon juice
  • ¾ oz bee pollen syrup
  • ½ oz honey syrup
  • ½ oz grenadine
  • Mix all ingredients in a shaker, add ice and shake. 
  • Pour through a fine strainer. 
  • Add ice to the glass. 
  • Top it off with some soda water and serve with a lemon wheel. 

The Golden Hour

  • 1 oz mezcal
  • 1 oz pineapple juice
  • ¾ oz lime juice
  • ¾ oz Ancho Reyes liqueur
  • ¼ oz coco syrup
  • Mix all ingredients in a shaker, add ice and shake. 
  • Pour through a fine strainer over a large ice cube. 
  • Garnish with chili threads and serve. 

Related Articles

More stories from 207:

Before You Leave, Check This Out