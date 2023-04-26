Check out these easy-to-make spring cocktails

PORTLAND, Maine — Spring is here and what better way to celebrate the longer and warmer days than with a fun refreshing cocktail? Hayley Wilson from the Portland Hunt + Alpine Club shares a pair of drink recipes that are easy to make right at home.
Spring Fever
- 1.5 oz Akvavit
- ¾ oz lemon juice
- ¾ oz bee pollen syrup
- ½ oz honey syrup
- ½ oz grenadine
- Mix all ingredients in a shaker, add ice and shake.
- Pour through a fine strainer.
- Add ice to the glass.
- Top it off with some soda water and serve with a lemon wheel.
The Golden Hour
- 1 oz mezcal
- 1 oz pineapple juice
- ¾ oz lime juice
- ¾ oz Ancho Reyes liqueur
- ¼ oz coco syrup
- Mix all ingredients in a shaker, add ice and shake.
- Pour through a fine strainer over a large ice cube.
- Garnish with chili threads and serve.