PORTLAND, Maine — Bands are formed in a variety ways. Some start at childhood, some through jam sessions and some through chance encounters. Stan Davis and Brian Kavanah met at a house party a few years ago, and started making music together. They developed a friendship, began performing and became Hurry Down Sunshine. The band has many influences, resulting in a sound that's a mix of rock and blues.

They'll be performing live at Cadenza in Freeport on Saturday, February 22nd.

