Celebrating Maine Maple Sunday Weekend with delicious recipes

Anna McDermott shares a pair of recipes perfect for fresh Maine maple syrup.

PORTLAND, Maine — Each year, thousands of people across Maine look forward to Maine Maple Sunday Weekend. last year, the event was postponed due to Covid-19 and it is set to return this weekend, March 27-28th.

Sugar houses will open across the state this weekend, with CDC guidelines in place, to welcome visitors to see the maple syrup process.

Anna McDermott joined us to share a pair of recipes that are perfect for incorporating Maine maple syrup into dishes.

Maple Chicken Satay Skewers

2 chicken breasts

Marinade:

Small piece of ginger, peeled and grated

1 clove garlic, crushed or grated

Juice of 1 lime, 1 tsp reserved for sauce

1 TBS soy sauce

1 TBS maple syrup

1 tsp creamy peanut butter

Sauce:

1/3 cup peanut butter creamy or crunchy

1/3 cup coconut milk

1/3 cup water

1-2 tsp soy sauce

1 TBS maple syrup

1-3 dashes of red pepper flakes

1 tsp lime juice

Soak 10 skewers in water.

Mix marinade ingredients, whisking until combined. Cover chicken with plastic wrap and flatten with a mallet until ¼ inch thick, then cut each breast into 4-5 strips. Cover with marinade for 15 minutes.

Make the sauce by adding all but the lime juice to a saucepan warming it on low heat until it thickens. Then add lime juice.

Thread chicken strips onto skewers and broil on high on top oven shelf for 5 minutes, flip and broil for another 5 until cooked through.

Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts

1lb brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

2 tbs olive oil

Salt and pepper

2 tbs maple syrup