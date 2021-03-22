Celebrating Maine Maple Sunday Weekend with delicious recipes

PORTLAND, Maine — Each year, thousands of people across Maine look forward to Maine Maple Sunday Weekend. last year, the event was postponed due to Covid-19 and it is set to return this weekend, March 27-28th.
Sugar houses will open across the state this weekend, with CDC guidelines in place, to welcome visitors to see the maple syrup process.
Anna McDermott joined us to share a pair of recipes that are perfect for incorporating Maine maple syrup into dishes.
Maple Chicken Satay Skewers
- 2 chicken breasts
Marinade:
- Small piece of ginger, peeled and grated
- 1 clove garlic, crushed or grated
- Juice of 1 lime, 1 tsp reserved for sauce
- 1 TBS soy sauce
- 1 TBS maple syrup
- 1 tsp creamy peanut butter
Sauce:
- 1/3 cup peanut butter creamy or crunchy
- 1/3 cup coconut milk
- 1/3 cup water
- 1-2 tsp soy sauce
- 1 TBS maple syrup
- 1-3 dashes of red pepper flakes
- 1 tsp lime juice
Soak 10 skewers in water.
Mix marinade ingredients, whisking until combined. Cover chicken with plastic wrap and flatten with a mallet until ¼ inch thick, then cut each breast into 4-5 strips. Cover with marinade for 15 minutes.
Make the sauce by adding all but the lime juice to a saucepan warming it on low heat until it thickens. Then add lime juice.
Thread chicken strips onto skewers and broil on high on top oven shelf for 5 minutes, flip and broil for another 5 until cooked through.
Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts
- 1lb brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
- 2 tbs olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- 2 tbs maple syrup
Directions: toss brussels sprouts with oil and salt and pepper. Roast for 15 mins at 400 degrees. Flip each one over and roast for 10 more minutes. Drizzle syrup over, toss to combine, and roast for another 8 minutes.