Celebrate National Blueberry Month with homemade muffins

PORTLAND, Maine — July is National Blueberry Month, and July 11th is National Blueberry Muffin Day. What better way to celebrate the official state fruit of Maine than with homemade muffins. Stacy Begin from Two Fat Cats Bakery in Portland shares her recipe with 207.
FARMHOUSE WILD BLUEBERRY MUFFINS
Ingredients:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 3 tsp baking powder
- ¾ tsp salt
- 1 egg, beaten
- ¾ cup milk
- ¼ cup butter, melted and cooled
- 1 cup Wyman’s Wild Blueberries
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450
- Grease a muffin tin with cooking spray or use cupcake liners
- Mix together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt
- Add the egg, milk and melted butter to the dry ingredients and mix just enough to incorporate everything together
- When there is just a little flour left in the bottom of your bowl – stop mixing! Fold in the wild blueberries until the berries are distributed evenly through the batter and the last of the flour is incorporated
- Fill muffin cups 2/3 full with batter
- Bake for 20-25 minutes until tops are golden and a cake tester inserted into the muffin comes out clean
- Cool and eat immediately
These are best served with good quality butter on the day they are baked.