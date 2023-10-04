Catch the World Famous Grassholes performing in Portland this week

The Maine-based band has performed around the world without leaving the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — The World Famous Grassholes has been performing for about 20 years. Over the years, there have been about 40 different members. But this particular iteration has been playing together for about 10 years.

How did they become the “World Famous Grassholes,” you ask?

Sam Pfeifle has a simple answer for that.

“Well, we used to be The Grassholes, but then we played in China. We played in Norway. We played in Paris and West Paris, so we were world-famous by the end of that,” Pfeifle said with a smile, referring to Maine's towns named after foreign cities and countries.

You can see The World Famous Grassholes perform Thursday at the 18th Annual Bluegrass Spectacular at One Longfellow Square.