Carnaval ME celebrates Maine as a state for all seasons

The ten-day celebration draws on the traditions of winter festivals in Maine's history. This year's event runs from Feb. 17 to Feb. 26.

PORTLAND, Maine — The organizers of Carnaval ME are ready to kick off all the fun tomorrow night on Portland's Eastern Prom.

"Carnaval Maine is really a celebration of the great outdoors and Maine as a state for all seasons," founder Brian Corcoran of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment said.

The winter carnival tradition goes back nearly 100 years in Maine's history.

"We're calling Carnaval Maine the celebration of the century," Corcoran added.

One hundred years ago, the event was held on Portland's Western Prom and attracted tourists from across the region.

"This is fun for all ages.," Corcoran said.

Live music, food trucks, ice sculptures, and a rail jam are just a few of the events that will happen over the ten-day run.

"A little bit of everything happening throughout the day -- and then by evening, we really turn into more adult-focused programming," Corcoran said.

Live music acts like The Ghost of Paul Revere, Pete Kilpatrick, and country music star Scotty McCreery will take the stage.

"I think if we're doing this right, it'll be a true statewide celebration," Corcoran said.

If you would like more information about tickets or Covid guidelines for the event, click here.