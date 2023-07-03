Carnaval Maine gears up for festivities in Portland

The annual winter festival offers a variety of food, music, comedy, and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — You never know what the weather will throw at you around here in early March, which is why Carnaval Maine this year will hold many of its events in an "illuminated igloo" that could contain more than 400 people.

The igloo will get plenty of use from March 8 to 12 starting with concerts, whose headliners include the Mallett Brothers Band, Parmalee, Michael Ray, and Griffin William Sherry.

The festival will also offer everything from ice sculptures to face painting, and fireworks to bites and brews — all of it taking place in a new location for this event, the parking lot of Dimillo’s Restaurant on the Portland waterfront.

Brian Corcoran of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment, the firm that presents Carnaval Maine, joined us on 207 to talk about this year’s festival. Watch our conversation to learn more about what to expect.