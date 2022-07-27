Cancer survivor Debbie Cupo to host golf events to benefit cancer center

The wife of former NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Joe Cupo is putting on the fundraisers at the Falmouth Country Club on July 28 and Aug. 21 through Aug. 22.

FALMOUTH, Maine — Debbie Cupo was diagnosed with breast cancer in April of 2021.

"That really took me back because I felt wonderful, I didn't feel sick or anything, didn't have any loss of sleep, or energy," Cupo said.

She began her treatment at the MaineHealth Cancer Care Network.

"My cancer team went into full gear and just embraced me with compassion that I really wasn't quite ready for. They were the best," she added.

Of course, Maine is a large state. During her course of chemo and radiation, Cupo realized that not everyone had the easy geographical access to the MaineHealth facilities that she did.

"You're coming down every week, every three days," Cupo said. "You're staying for three to five hours, it's a big, big journey, and a lot of expense. Some of the young women I saw worried about their children, who is picking them up at daycare."

So, Deb Cupo, a founding member at the Falmouth Country Club, turned her passion for golf into a chance to raise funds that can help people get the treatment they need.

That was welcome news to Dr. Scot Remick, the chief of oncology at MaineHealth.

"What is so unique about this tournament is that it will bring that kind of personal perspective out to the community, to the residents of Maine," Remick said.

"We've had good fortune the past couple of years to recruit the finest doctors I've ever been around," Remick added. "I like to say they're better people than they are excellent docs. And we're growing in many ways."

The Women's Member-Guest Day is Thursday, July 28. The goal is to raise $50,000 targeted at breast cancer care.

Then on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, the Drive Fore The Cure golf tournament and gala will be held, with a $100,000 goal to support the MaineHealth Cancer Care Network.