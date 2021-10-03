Can letter writing make a comeback? Maine author says 'it's a great way to spend time with people'

Christine Richards' first book is Snail Mail Guide to Cursive Writing Practice. It's a workbook trying to encourage people to write more letters.

PORTLAND, Maine — Ever text or call someone who is in the same house as you? Well, I have! Don't judge. If it seems like we can't communicate without technology, that's because texts, emails, zooms, and Facetimes have made our lives easier but may have taken away some of the intimacy of older forms of communication.

Remember good old-fashioned letter writing? Paper, envelopes, and stamps? When is the last time you sat down and wrote one or received one?

Maine author and graphic designer Christine Richards hopes you will consider trying it soon if it's been a while. She not only believes in the power of sending letters -- she might be a little obsessed with it.

Her first published book, Snail Mail Guide to Cursive Writing Practice, combines two things she believes we all need a little more of: letters and cursive writing (which in most schools is no longer taught).

"It's a problem because kids can't read it," she explains.

Richards remembers being made to write "thank you" letters to her grandparents when she was younger. Nowadays she encourages others about the power and ease of letter writing through her new book and her website and blog, Postmark 1206.

Richards now corresponds with pen pals all over the world, most of whom she has never met. She says if you're not sure where to begin, start with writing a thank you note. It doesn't need to be long, just a few sentences, and it will mean a lot to whomever you send it to.