The Cabin Fever Film Fest is coming to Maine this weekend

Five documentaries will give you a reason to get out of the house and head to Camden this weekend.

CAMDEN, Maine — Nearly two decades after it began, the Camden International Film Festival has become a significant player in the world of documentaries, attracting films and filmmakers to Maine from all over the world.

The Cabin Fever Film Fest might be considered its rather new sibling—an “off-season community microfest,” as its organizers put it.

This weekend, the Cabin Fever Film Fest will offer moviegoers a good deal—the opportunity to see five films over two days for just $40.

The documentaries cover a range of stories. One profiles NBA superstar Steph Curry. Another looks at the upended lives of children in war-torn Ukraine. A third focuses on the remarkable couple who decided to create a national park by purchasing land and giving it to the government.

We talked to Ben Fowlie—who runs the Points North Institute, the parent organization of the Camden International Film Festival and Cabin Fever Film Fest—about the films being shown this weekend.

Watch our 207 conversation to learn more.