PORTLAND, Maine — The guys from Bull Moose stop by to look at the top local artists of the last decade. The list consists of local artists based on sales numbers of physical items consigned at Bull Moose.

Some local artists who found success on major labels were not included, and streaming numbers were not counted.

Here's how the list breaks down:

1. Spose

2. Ghost of Paul Revere

3. Rustic Overtones

4. Mallet Brothers Band

5. Dead Season

6. Chris Ross

7. Spencer Albee

8. Zach Jones

9. Don Campbell

10. Damnationland

