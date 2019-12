PORTLAND, Maine — What's your favorite holiday movie? It's a question almost guaranteed to start a debate. The guys at Bull Moose stopped by 207 to let us know how they're settling the debate this year.

They've created a 64 movie March Madness like bracket to determine the top movie. Submissions were sent in and votes were cast on the Bull Moose Facebook page.

Voting goes until Christmas day and you can vote by clicking here.

RELATED: Tech gifts for everyone on your shopping list

RELATED: Concerts & Events Taking You Into 2020