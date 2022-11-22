Bull Moose shares details on Black Friday vinal releases

Our friends from Bull Moose stopped by the 207 Studio to share a mix of Black Friday releases, all of which are on vinyl.

PORTLAND, Maine — Our friends from Bull Moose, Mick Werkhoven and Chris Brown, stopped by the 207 studio to show off new music releases for Black Friday.

To add to the fun, all of the musical selections featured are being released on vinyl.

Here's the list:

Fountains of Wayne – Traffic & Weather

Gold with Black Swirl vinyl: Every one of their perfect power-pop songs is like a short story. We would call this out here, even if the title track wasn’t about romances between television news anchorpeople.

Smash Mouth – Fush Yu Mang

Neon Green vinyl: Smash Mouth is arguably one of the most memetic bands of the late 1990s -- their song "All Star," at least, is one of the most memetic songs -- but their 1997 debut album featuring their first hit "Walking on the Sun" has never been on vinyl before! Until now, thanks to a neon green 25th anniversary edition.

Olivia Newton-John – Physical

Picture disc: If you weren’t around in the '70s and early '80s, you might think the only thing she did was "Grease," but she was an enormous star for roughly 10 years. Her vinyl reissue campaign started before her death, and this picture disc is the first of her reissues to be done with RSD.

Ghost – Imperia

Picture disc: Ghost is one of the most theatrical hard rock/metal bands out there right now, and their stage shows are always full of wicked cool characters. Black Friday RSD brings with it a picture disc of their most recent album, "Imperia."

The Supremes, & Smokey Robinson

Reissues: These Motown albums were enormous hits in 1965, and the reissues are notable because the label that is releasing them, Elemental Music, is run by one of the best jazz and R&B reissue producers. These will be very high quality, despite the relatively low price.

David Bowie & Bing Crosby – Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy

Vinyl: For my money, this is the most iconic Christmas song of all time. Aptly timed with the release of the recent David Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream” you too can go “pa rum pum pum pum” now on vinyl.

You can check out more selections from Bull Moose on their website or by heading to a location near you.