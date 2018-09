Elsmere BBQ let us in to watch how they make their Korean themed Bulgogi. It's a ubiquitous dish on the Korean peninsula, seen as often as hot dogs here in the states. It's meat on a stick, which makes it easy to eat, and also, fairly easy to cook. Traditionally done over a hibachi, any open fire cook surface will do the trick.

ELSMERE BULGOGI MARINADE

1 TBS SESAME SEEDS

1 TBS CHOPPED GARLIC

1/4 CUP SOY SAUCE

1 TBS SUGAR

1 TBS SESAME OIL

1 TBS CHOPPED GINGER

1-3 tsp CRUSHED RED PEPPER OR KOREAN CHILI PASTE (GOCHUJANG)

TOAST THE SESAME SEEDS UNTIL BROWNED IN A DRY SAUTÉ PAN.

PLACE IN A BOWL WITH THE OTHER INGREDIENTS AND MIX WELL

Add in 1 pound flank or skirt steak, thinly sliced (against the grain) and marinade for up to three hours

Once the meat is marinated, place on grill and heat for about 5 minutes, or until meat is cooked to your liking. Then place on Elsmere Cold Sesame Noodles with Peanut Sauce.

ELSMERE COLD SESAME NOODLES WITH PEANUT SAUCE

½ CUP CHUNKY PEANUT BUTTER

2 TBS CHOPPED GARLIC

1/4 CUP GINGER

¼ CUP SESAME OIL

1/4 CUP DARK OR SWEET SOY SAUCE (SUBSTITUTE 2 TBS MOLASSES)

1/3 CUP SOY SAUCE

1/4 CUP WHITE VINNY

1-2 TBS TABASCO SAUCE

1 TBS BROWN SUGAR

¼ CUP CHOPPED SCALLIONS

¼ CUP CHOPPED CILANTRO

1# LO MEIN NOODLES OR SPAGHETTI

1 TBS SESAME OIL

IN A SMALL MIXING BOWL COMBINE ALL INGREDIENTS FROM DARK SOY SAUCE TO SUGAR AND SET ASIDE

PEEL AND FINELY CHOP GINGER AND GARLIC

IN HEAVY BOTTOMED POT HEAT SESAME OIL OVER MEDIUM HIGH HEAT AND ADD THE GINGER

SAUTE OVER MEDIUM HIGH HEAT STIRRING FOR ABOUT 5 MINUTES AND THEN ADD THE GARLIC

CONTINUE COOKING FOR ABOUT 3 MINUTES MORE AND THEN ADD THE PEANUT BUTTER

CONTINUE STIRRING UNTIL WELL BLENDED AND THEN ADD THE RESERVED WET INGREDIENTS

