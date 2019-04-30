PORTLAND, Maine — Timber Steakhouse

Buffalo Chicken Croquettes

1 chopped white onion

1cup chopped red onion

4 minced garlic clove

4 stalks celery

2 cups mayonnaise

1 cup bread crumbs

3 cups crumbled blue cheese

1/3 cup paprika

3 table spoons celery salt

1 table spoon black pepper

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

5 eggs

1 Cup flour

Plastic Squeeze bottle

Buffalo hot wing sauce (available at your local supermarket)

Combine everything into mixing bowl. Mix thoroughly. Using a small Ice Cream scoop, make 1.5” balls. Roll balls in beaten egg wash then flour then egg again then bread crumbs. Pan Fry until crisp brown. Gently insert tip of squeeze bottle filled with buffalo hot sauce into each ball and fill like a jelly doughnut. Serve Warm 150 degree oven