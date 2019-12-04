PORTLAND, Maine — Behold, he has risen!

Alas, we must celebrate, but do not go cheap into that good date, have some bubbles a little libation & step to the merry beat of this lifting from the dead. Easter Sunday celebrates that resurrection of Jesus. From sipwineeducation.com Maia Gosselin brings some bubbles and wine from Greece and the pacific northwest. These libations are here to help you rise.

Easter has arrived and with it spring (and a little snow!). Maybe you go traditional with ham or lamb or switch it up with brunch or something completely different, there is always wine to pair with your meal! (and don’t forget that Easter basket…)

• Bubbles! Saint Hilaire Blanquette de Limoux from southern France…because you can’t go wrong with sparkling wine! This is the original birthplace of French bubbly. Perfect with rich brunch dishes (eggs Benedict, quiche), glazed ham and chocolate eggs.

• Sparkling Rosé: Kir Yianni “Akakies” sparkling rosé from Greece. And Greece is the birthplace of civilization! Greece is going through something of a wine renaissance currently, this beauty doesn’t disappoint. Made from the Xinomavro grape…delicious, dry and perfect with food, or on its own!

• White– Berger Gruner Veltliner from Austria. The country’s signature grape – this is a fresh and lively wine. Plus it’s in a 1-liter bottle, good for a crowd! Gruner is a terrific spring wine.

What is it a good match with?

• Rosé: Mas Redonne Bandol from Provence. This is a more substantial, elegant rose meant to actually age a couple of years. Spicy, earthy, fresh. Perfect with food and on its own.

• A Greek red: Skouras St. George Agiorgitiko…that’s her a mouthful! What’s the story here? This would be lovely with an herbed roasted lamb or chicken

• Pinot Noir: Bodewell from the Willamette Valley – Wine for a cause, this wine supports a fantastic charity, Wine to Water. Also, it’s a stellar PN perfect with pork, duck or baked salmon. And perhaps Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup eggs…

• Easter candy: Note: my plan here is to put out an Easter basket of candy and present my wine picks.