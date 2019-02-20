BRUNSWICK, Maine — A woman in Brunswick just got back from receiving an award in New York City for her volunteerism. Esther Mechler wants you to know that it's important to fix your cats by five months old.

Her Fix By Five project is how Mechler has spent her retirement. It was the overpopulation of felines and the number of them being euthanized each year that bothered her the most.

"A place where not much was happening and there wasn't much happening to help cats and I really feel bad for an underdog and in this case, I really feel like cats are the real underdog in the real animal world," said Mechler.

Through research, she discovered the issue wasn't cats being spayed and neutered. It was the age when it was being done.

Veterinarians, like Dr. Stephen Kinney at Auburn Animal Center, confirmed with Mechler that most people are unaware of the right age to have their cats spayed.

"They are bringing them in to get their free spay, or neuter and unfortunately the female is already pregnant and I think the big thing is that the public does not understand the age when cats can possibly get pregnant," said Dr. Kinney.

According to Dr. Kinney, female cats are able to reproduce starting at five months old. Mechler decided to start the campaign Fix By Five to get the word out to the public. The project was endorsed by the American Veterinary Medical Association in 2017.

"This costs nothing to solve," said Mechler. "By moving the date of spaying back four weeks, or so you can prevent all that suffering. That's almost a miracle, that's just amazing."

For her dedication to the project, Esther accepted A Golden Paw Award for best Public Awareness Campaign from the 2019 New York Pet Fashion Show. Hardware she hopes helps spread the word about the importance of fixing your cats by the time they are five months old.