PORTLAND, Maine — Restaurant Week is upon us & Brant Dadaleares, owner of Gross Confection Bar in Portland will be participating in the event called CRAVE on Sunday March 3. For more information about Restaurant Week click on the links provided.

Gross Confection Bar

owner, Brant Dadaleares

coconut brown butter macaroons

2 1/2 c egg whites

3 ½ c sugar

¾ c glucose

1 T salt

4 c unsweetened coconut

¾ c brown butter

-heat egg whites, sugar, glucose and salt in a bowl over a double boiler til sugar is dissolved, remove from heat.

-add coconut and incorporate

-whisk in brown butter

-refrigerate batter overnight

Form into cookies, bake at 350°F for 7 minutes in a convection oven, spin the sheet pan, then bake for an additional 4-5 minutes or until golden brown. A non-convection oven (conventional) will bake for about 10 minutes at 350°F, spin then an additional 5-6 minutes.