When John Travolta landed his first starring movie role in “Saturday Night Fever,” he did not expect it would draw much of an audience. “I thought I was doing an art film, really, that was a slice of life about a small group of people in Brooklyn that were obsessed with disco dancing,” he said in an interview several years ago. “I did not think it would be a big commercial movie at all.”

“Saturday Night Fever,” produced on a budget of three million dollars, went on to rack up $237,000,000 in worldwide ticket sales when it was released in 1977. Travolta exploded into a stardom. Fans bought the movie soundtrack by the millions and millions. The Library of Congress has recognized both the movie and the soundtrack for their artistic importance. So much for that nice little art film.

The musical version of “Saturday Night Fever” is now being performed at Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick. Jacob Tischler plays Tony Manero, the role Travolta had, and even though he’s 27 years old, Tischler had never seen the movie until a couple of years ago. And what did he think of Travolta’s performance? “He’s a god among men. It’s amazing,” Tischler told me.

Performing in roles made iconic in the movies is always tricky for a stage actor, and Tischler made a smart decision about how to play the character. “From the get-go I knew that I was never going to be able to compete with [Travolta],” he says. “So I never tried. And I think that’s one of the strengths that I bring to this role.”

