PORTLAND, Maine — Eighty years ago the MGM classic “The Wizard of Oz” was first released. Over the years it's been played on television and in movie theaters and on stage. In fact, the musical production of “The Wizard of Oz,” is almost identical to the film.

While you’ll see and hear your favorite moments on stage at Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick through August 24th, you’ll also see a brand new set and elaborately designed costumes.

We sat down with two of the actors in the massive production. Ian Knauer plays the Tin Man and is no stranger to the show, having performed in it twice before.

Carolyn Anne Miller grew up watching “The Wizard of Oz,” but never dreamed she’d land the iconic role of Dorothy in a stage production. Judy Garland has left behind some big shoes to fill, but Carolyn and Ian are backed by one of the largest casts MSMT has had on stage.

For show times and ticket information, click here: https://msmt.org/wizard-of-oz/