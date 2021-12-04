Bringing a taste of New England into your kitchen

Combine the spice blend ingredients in a mortar or spice grinder. Grind to a fine blend. Store the spice blend in an airtight container for up to 4 months.



Heat a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the bacon, butter, onion, garlic, and 1 teaspoon of the spice blend. Cook, stirring frequently, until the bacon has begun to render some of its fat.



Add the flour to the saucepan. Cook, stirring until incorporated. While stirring, add the reserved juice from the clams and the bottled clam juice. Stir until smooth. Bring the liquid to a boil then reduce the heat to a simmer. Add the half and half and cook, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes.



Add the white pepper, potatoes, and clams. Heat through but do not let the soup boil.



Serve immediately with oyster crackers or crusty bread