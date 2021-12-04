Bringing a taste of New England into your kitchen

PORTLAND, Maine — A New England favorite, Anna McDermott from Marshall Communications is sharing a New England Clam Chowder recipe from the Cliff House in Cape Neddick.
Cliff House Spice Blend
- 1 teaspoons dried oregano
- 1 teaspoons dried parsley
- 1/2 teaspoons dried marjoram
- 1/2 teaspoons dried dill
- 1 teaspoons dried thyme
- 1 teaspoons dried basil
- 1/4 teaspoon dried sage
- 1 teaspoons dried rosemary
- ½ teaspoons dried tarragon
- scant teaspoon all-purpose flour
Clam Chowder
- 1 slice hickory-smoked bacon, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon butter
- 1 cup minced onion
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 1 can (6.5 ounce size) clams, drained, reserve the juice
- 1 cup bottled clam juice
- 1 1/2 cup half and half
- 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
- 2 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled, and diced
Directions:
Combine the spice blend ingredients in a mortar or spice grinder. Grind to a fine blend. Store the spice blend in an airtight container for up to 4 months.
Heat a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the bacon, butter, onion, garlic, and 1 teaspoon of the spice blend. Cook, stirring frequently, until the bacon has begun to render some of its fat.
Add the flour to the saucepan. Cook, stirring until incorporated. While stirring, add the reserved juice from the clams and the bottled clam juice. Stir until smooth. Bring the liquid to a boil then reduce the heat to a simmer. Add the half and half and cook, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes.
Add the white pepper, potatoes, and clams. Heat through but do not let the soup boil.
Serve immediately with oyster crackers or crusty bread