Black Owned Maine launches gift guide with holiday ideas

MAINE, Maine — When the world erupted in protest around the murder of George Floyd, Rose Barboza knew she wanted to do something. As a single mom with COVID concerns, she was reluctant to take to the streets and join in the protests. So, she created a nonprofit called Black Owned Maine with the idea of raising awareness about Black-owned businesses so that people can support these businesses throughout the state. She recognized that there was no public list or directory of these businesses.

The goal of Black Owned Maine is to focus on overall economic empowerment. In addition to the directory, they are looking to build partnerships with advertising agencies and businesses. They also hope to collaborate with other Black nonprofits that support the mission of BOM.

A year and a half later, her nonprofit is growing, and this year she's launched a gift guide. The guide will be available in the newspaper Amjambo Africa, which is distributed throughout Portland and Lewiston. The gift guide includes items and experiences from these businesses, such as house cleaning or car detailing.

