Birders don’t slow down when winter arrives — in fact, it’s the change of seasons that provides some of the most exciting bird watching. You can enjoy all that each season has to offer with a quiet walk in the woods. Maine Audubon in Falmouth offers birding walks each week (https://www.maineaudubon.org) and recently 207’s Peggy Keyser joined the flock for an early morning bird walk.

