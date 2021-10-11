Big names in music coming to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti is a music writer for the Portland Press Herald. She recently joined 207 to preview some of the big upcoming concerts across Maine.
The Music of Fleetwood Mac: Night One and Night Two
When and where: Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 at Portland House of Music
Info: Gina Alibrio, Jenna Guiggey, Ashley Ellis, Owen Conforte, Susanne Gerry, Chris Sweet, Colin Winsor, Max Catnlin, Tyler Quist and special guests
Paula Cole
When and where: Saturday, Nov. 13 at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield and Sunday, Nov. 14 at Johnson Hall in Gardiner.
Info: Cole's new album “American Quilt” is tremendous, according to Ponti.
207 sat down with Cole in 2018:
She also performed two songs for us.
Music from the Sole/Partido
When and where: Thursday, Nov. 18 @ Westbrook Performing Arts Center
Info: Blurring the line between a dance and music performance, PARTIDO explores the convergence of percussive dance and live music with contemporary urban styles in African-American and Afro-Brazilian culture. Inspired by Leonardo Sandoval’s experience as an Afro-Brazilian immigrant in the United States, PARTIDO celebrates and highlights the deep connections between Afro-rooted culture in both countries, connecting tap with styles like samba and house dance through shared rhythms and footwork.
The Ghost of Paul Revere
When and where: Saturday, Nov. 20 @ The Grand in Ellsworth
Info: The band will also be at State Theatre on New Year’s Eve. “Good at Losing Everything” is their latest album.
