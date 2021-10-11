Big names in music coming to Maine

Aimsel Ponti previews some big shows across the state.

PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti is a music writer for the Portland Press Herald. She recently joined 207 to preview some of the big upcoming concerts across Maine.

The Music of Fleetwood Mac: Night One and Night Two

When and where: Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 at Portland House of Music

Info: Gina Alibrio, Jenna Guiggey, Ashley Ellis, Owen Conforte, Susanne Gerry, Chris Sweet, Colin Winsor, Max Catnlin, Tyler Quist and special guests

Click here for tickets.

Paula Cole

When and where: Saturday, Nov. 13 at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield and Sunday, Nov. 14 at Johnson Hall in Gardiner.

Info: Cole's new album “American Quilt” is tremendous, according to Ponti.

Click here for Stone Mountain tickets and here for Johnson Hall.

207 sat down with Cole in 2018:

She also performed two songs for us.

Music from the Sole/Partido

When and where: Thursday, Nov. 18 @ Westbrook Performing Arts Center

Info: Blurring the line between a dance and music performance, PARTIDO explores the convergence of percussive dance and live music with contemporary urban styles in African-American and Afro-Brazilian culture. Inspired by Leonardo Sandoval’s experience as an Afro-Brazilian immigrant in the United States, PARTIDO celebrates and highlights the deep connections between Afro-rooted culture in both countries, connecting tap with styles like samba and house dance through shared rhythms and footwork.

Click here for tickets.

The Ghost of Paul Revere

When and where: Saturday, Nov. 20 @ The Grand in Ellsworth

Info: The band will also be at State Theatre on New Year’s Eve. “Good at Losing Everything” is their latest album.

Click here for tickets.