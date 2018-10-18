(NEWS CENTER Maine)--Bethany Ball grew up in Detroit. As a young girl she took long car rides from Michigan to Maine with her mother. Often spending the summer camping. She had no siblings and not much of an extended family.

Her debut novel, "What To Do About The Solomons" is an archeological dig into the history of a Jewish family over numerous generations. From a Kibutz in Israel where caddy gossip flows like wine spilled in the river Euphrates, to prostitutes' hotel rooms in New York City. Ball interweaves the characters in her novel through the 20th Century like colored yarn on a cat's cradle.

Using English and Hebrew she reveals the thick static that happens to us as we grow old with the same person, struggling with forgiveness and the entitlement of wanting. And through her self-acclaimed superpower of writing 'awkward sex scenes' she reveals the vulnerability of the human condition that leaves the permanent stain long after departure.

Bethany Ball lives in New York. What to Do About the Solomons is her first novel.

