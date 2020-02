PORTLAND, Maine — Kathy Perkins and Thom Perkins are regulars on the New England Folk Music circuit and this weekend you an see them perform live in Bridgton.

They'll be at the hayloft at the Dragonfly Barn on Sunday, February 16th.

They say their music is is inspired by everyday lives, lost loves and real life adventure that includes their time sailing the Maine islands.

