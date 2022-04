PORTLAND, Maine — Well, before Marvel fans started streaming Moon Knight on Disney+ , Moon Knight needed a redesign. That’s where Declan Shalvey stepped in. Shalvey is an artist from Ireland who gave Moon Knight a new look about a decade ago.

The series has become one of the hottest streaming shows on Disney+ and stars Ethan Hawke and Oscar Isaac. 207 talked with Shalvey in 2014 when he was in town for the Portland Comic Expo and we thought it was the perfect time to revisit the conversation.