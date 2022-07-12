Before he turns off the lights and heads out for good, Pat Callaghan talks with 207 one last time

The curtain comes down on a remarkable run of more than four decades.

PORTLAND, Maine — One day last week my 207 co-anchor Samantha York asked if she could fill in for Amanda Hill and anchor the 5 p.m. news, even though Amanda was in the newsroom, feeling well, and going about her usual work.

Why the special request? Because Sam, knowing that she’d be on vacation this week, wanted to co-anchor a newscast with Pat Callaghan one last time. Such is the loyalty and affection that Pat inspires.

As you probably know, Pat is retiring on Friday, bringing the curtain down on an extraordinary 43-year run here at NEWS CENTER Maine. Naturally, we wanted him to sit down with us on 207 to talk about the places he’s been, the people he’s met, the stories that stand out, and the unmatched experiences he’s had as an anchor and reporter.

The conversation, to the surprise of no one who knows Pat, was filled with his thoughtfulness, good humor, humility, and sharp insights. Maybe we should have done it fifteen years ago so you’d have had a better understanding of Pat.

Well, better late than never. Consider it a farewell present, the last of many gifts Pat has given to his friends, his colleagues, and the countless Mainers who’ve watched him for more than four decades.