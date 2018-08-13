Boba Restaurant in Lewiston.

Chef Zach Pratt

Beef Salad

Classic Lau cuisine.

Marinated beef in cilantro lime vinaigrette tossed with chili flakes, watercress, mint, red onions.

Served over a bed of lettuce.

5 Oz-Sirloin Beef

1 Oz- Lime Juice

1 Oz- Fish Sauce

1 Oz- Birds Eye Chili

1 Tsp- rice powder

3 sprigs mint

1 Medium red onion sliced.

Cilantro sprigs.

Marinate beef in lime juice, fish sauce & chilies. Let it sit for about 15mins.

Cook over medium heat until beef is browned.

While beef is cooking arrange lettuce & fresh ingredients in a bowl. When beef is browned pour over fresh ingredients. Add cilantro as needed for flavor.

Serve & enjoy.

