Boba Restaurant in Lewiston.
Chef Zach Pratt
Beef Salad
Classic Lau cuisine.
Marinated beef in cilantro lime vinaigrette tossed with chili flakes, watercress, mint, red onions.
Served over a bed of lettuce.
5 Oz-Sirloin Beef
1 Oz- Lime Juice
1 Oz- Fish Sauce
1 Oz- Birds Eye Chili
1 Tsp- rice powder
3 sprigs mint
1 Medium red onion sliced.
Cilantro sprigs.
Marinate beef in lime juice, fish sauce & chilies. Let it sit for about 15mins.
Cook over medium heat until beef is browned.
While beef is cooking arrange lettuce & fresh ingredients in a bowl. When beef is browned pour over fresh ingredients. Add cilantro as needed for flavor.
Serve & enjoy.
