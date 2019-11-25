PORTLAND, Maine — For the 17th year, Beatles Night will be held at the State Theatre the weekend following Thanksgiving. Spencer and The Walrus will be on stage Friday, Saturday & Sunday performing the Beatles “White Album.” Thursday they’ll play disc 1, Friday they’ll play disc 2 and Sunday will be a family show.

Playing the White Album can be challenging says singer Spencer Albee, “It’s challenging because there are so many different styles of music on the album.”

The White Album features a wide range of songs and styles, “It jumps around from say “Honey Pie”, 20’s style music to “Helter Skelter”, but what makes that challenging makes that fun because you’re not stuck to one vibe,” adds Albee.

This year’s shows are November 29th, 30th and December 1st. Tickets and more information can be found here.

