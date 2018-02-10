PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- What do Gotham City and the New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland have in common? Both gets visits from Batman.

Stacey Cote wore his black cape, costume and mask to walk through the halls of the Portland rehab facility. The patients at New England Rehab knew they would be going to their scheduled therapies, but they didn't expect a visit from a superhero.

"It's a great perspective on life to be appreciative and thankful and we try to give back what little bit we can," said Cote.

Patients were eager to shake Batman's hand and get a picture, including Paul Black who has a spinal chord injury that was caused from a car accident. When you see what he has to go through every day and the pain he suffers just from standing up, you realize how difficult a patient's road to recover can be and the difference a quick visit from a super hero can make between therapy sessions.

"It's good to have somebody around," said Black. "I see the same faces all the time. It's nice that they're here. It's nice to have help, but it's nice to have somebody come in to say hi and brighten up people's day."

Stacey likes to make the trips with a sidekick. It's why you'll find his daughter Ariana by his side, also in costume as Catwoman. The twelve year old gets to join the fun, but also learns important life lessons from the patients she greets.

"It makes me happy when I get to make people smile and it just touches me that I get to make everyone happy," said Ariana Cote.

There were no signs of bad guys after Batman and Catwoman walked the halls and visited rooms. Just patients who's days were made a little bit brighter, even under difficult circumstances.

Cote will be walking in the Parade of Lights in Saco as Batman, joined by his daughter as Catwoman, on December 8th.

© 2018 WCSH-TV