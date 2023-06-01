x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
207

Barbara Walters sat down with 207 back in 2008

Rob Caldwell sat down with Walters while she was promoting her book, "Audition."

More Videos

PORTLAND, Maine — Legendary journalist Barbara Walters passed away on December 30, 2022, at the age of 93.  

Walters spent decades working as a journalist interviewing presidents, world leaders, cultural leaders, and everyone in between.  Back in 2008, Rob Caldwell got the chance to sit down with Walters in Portsmouth, New Hampshire while she was promoting her book, "Audition." 

In the wide-ranging interview, Walters talked about her upbringing, her relationship with her daughter — which at times was difficult — and her long career as a journalist.

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Related Articles

More stories from 207:

Before You Leave, Check This Out