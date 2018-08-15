Artist Barbara Ernst Prey grew up thinking everyone had an art studio in their home and a mother who was an accomplished artist. She often would paint right alongside her mother or serve as a model in her mother’s oil paintings. Her training in design and composition began at a very early age. Early in her career, she would sit on the sidewalks of New York City and create pen and ink drawings, capturing the buildings and architecture. That sense of composition has carried over to her landscapes and use of color – and it would seem that every turn in the road on the way to her Port Clyde gallery provides inspiration for another painting.

Maine has always been a major source of inspiration for her; Prey’s family has deep roots to Maine. They were the among the first settlers of Vinalhaven, North Haven, and the midcoast.

In 2003, out of the blue, Prey received a call from The White House, an invitation to paint the Christmas Card for that year. That meant working with First Lady Laura Bush to decide which painting would be the official White House, Christmas Card. That painting now hangs in the permanent collection of the White House.

Prey lives outside of New York City, on Long Island, and her small town lost 41 people in the 9-11 tragedy. She found herself drawn to the peace that Maine provided in the aftermath of that event. The flags she saw – everywhere – symbolized the spirit of the people coming together, and she captured those images in many of her paintings. One of those paintings, The Patriot, hangs in the Ambassador’s office at the US Mission to the UN.

About 15 years ago, Prey’s work began to be selected as part of the Art in Embassies Program – which has meant that dozens of her watercolors hang in United States embassies worldwide. But it was a call from NASA that nudged her to begin painting from a completely different perspective – that of outer space. NASA commissioned her – four times – to capture their iconic spacecraft: the International Space Station, the Columbia, the re-launch of the Discovery Shuttle, and the X43 – the fastest aircraft in the world. Her latest commission for the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, or Mass MOCA, had her pushing the limits of watercolor in ways she had never imagined. This watercolor is believed to be the largest in the world, measuring 16 by 8 feet! It took her two years to complete and now hangs in the new building of that museum.

Prey also serves on the National Council on the Arts, and currently has two shows in Maine – Earth, Sea, Sky South is at her gallery in Port Clyde through September 4th, and Earth, Sea, Sky North is at the Wendell Gilly Museum on Mount Desert Island through October 14th. You can visit the artist’s website at http://www.barbaraprey.com/ to learn more about her work and her career.

© 2018 WCSH-TV