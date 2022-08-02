The two-day festival will take place on May 24 and May 25 at the State Theatre in Portland, featuring 14 films from seven countries.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is one of the most prestigious mountain film festivals in the world, and it is once again making a stop in Portland.

This will be the first time the festival has been back in Maine since the pandemic began. It's returning to the State Theatre for its 21st year.

"This year’s selection of 14 films screened over two nights from seven countries showcases over two hours of magnificent cinematography telling powerful stories that reflect a wide range of mountain experiences and portraits from mountain sports, culture and mountain environment to adventure," a release from the film festival said.

The showings are Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25. Tickets are still available for purchase.

Tom Widing is one of the festival's promoters. He stopped by the 207 studio to share a sneak peek of some of the most anticipated films.

