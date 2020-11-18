Bands hoping to Save Maine Stages

Maine musicians are coming together to try and keep live music venues open.

PORTLAND, Maine — Live music venues across the country have been hit hard by Covid-19 and pandemic related restrictions.

This weekend, Maine musicians are working together with the Maine Music Alliance to Save Maine Stages.

The two-night event begins Friday, November 20th with the film "Save Maine Stages. The film will feature music and words from some of Maine's most popular bands including The Mallett Brothers, Spose, Bell Systems, Oshima Brothers, The Ghost of Paul Revere, as well as others.

Saturday, November 21st a livestream concert will take place.