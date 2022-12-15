Baking, imagination fill the tables for annual Gingerbread Spectacular

“If I ever have trouble getting excited about it, I remember that when people come in, they get excited about it. And that’s the best thing,” Kevin Kiley said.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Kevin Kiley was adding a few more strings of Christmas lights to the already-sparkling Boothbay Opera House.

A fully decorated tree stood two stories tall in the center of the hall, while theatrical lights made the stage, with its own trees taking on a warm winter glow.

The Opera House was almost ready for one of its most popular annual events— the Gingerbread Spectacular.

“If I ever have trouble getting excited about it, I remember that when people come in, they get excited about it. And that’s the best thing,” Kiley, a popular musician and technical director for the Opera House, said.

Kiley says he got the whole thing started more than 15 years ago, putting just a few gingerbread houses in the lobby as a holiday fundraiser during another event. The idea took off, aided by a little marketing wizardry with the name.

“And we changed it to Gingerbread Spectacular, just the name made people think it was bigger, and it started growing,” he laughed.

This year, the Spectacular is expected to fill the Opera House with dozens of gingerbread houses and other sugary creations, most from local kitchens.

That includes one from Marge Kilkelly and Holly Stover, longtime friends and current or former local politicians, who teamed up for the first time last year.

Their first entry was a large gingerbread replica of the old train station at Boothbay’s Railway Village museum. The Village’s founder liked it so much that he bought the confection and has it still on display, under glass, a year later.

This year’s creation, however, is not a house at all.

“This year it's Santa Claws is Coming to Town,” said Kilkelly, stressing the claws, as in lobster.

They have built a lobster Santa, riding a toboggan pulled by eight large seagulls. It's all sitting on a gingerbread dock, complete with a ramshackle bait she, and a “Rudolph” gull with a red bill, sitting on the roof.

And in a nod to local fishers, the lobster Santa also has a sack full of coal to give to those on the naughty list. And there is a list as well, naming the government agency and private groups currently causing so many problems for the lobster industry.

It's all taken weeks of planning, brainstorming, and work, they say. But they admit it's also fun.

“It's a lot of laughs, a lot of fun,” Stover said.

Their lobster Santa will be competing with another non-house entry that’s also likely to bring laughs.

Susan Brackett, who said she has been making gingerbread houses and other creations for the Spectacular for years, had a different idea this time: toilet paper.

She used gingerbread, sculpted Rice Krispy treats, and other sugary materials to craft two realistic, life-size rolls of toilet paper.

The idea, Brackett says, came from a friend who sent a card asking if people prefer paper over or under the roll.

Her entry is over the roll, the “paper” hanging down and looking convincingly real.

“It's Wafer paper,” she explained. “It's all edible. You could eat all of it.”

Brackett recognizes her entry will likely generate lots of laughs.

“Yes, probably, and that’s all good. I’m happy with that,” Brackett said.

The Gingerbread Spectacular is primarily a fun event, but people can make donations as a form of bidding on particular entries, and the highest donation gets to keep it. All the money goes to help the Opera House, which brings in musical acts and other performances throughout the year.

Brackett and her husband say they are very glad to be able to help out the Opera House, which has become a popular local institution.

"It’s a really important building [in town] and a really important community place," Brackett said.

Kiley says any money that comes in is a help, but that the Gingerbread Spectacular is mostly to help local people celebrate the holidays.

“I think it's fun for anybody coming through. It's all about a magical Christmas holiday," Kiley said.