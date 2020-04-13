WINDHAM, Maine — Hairdressers and their clients. Plenty of secrets shared, plenty of quiet conversations. "We’re family. The bond that you have with your clients… you know. People tell you everything. You become very close with these people. I’ve been doing hair for 34 years, and I have some of those clients that I’ve been doing that long. Even some that you’ve done for months at a time – but you get to know them personally so much. It’s a very tight bond," says Shelley Worthing.

It started on social media – people joking about their roots – and maybe even cutting their own hair at home.

One celebrity even started a 'root watch' on Facebook. So Shelley came up with a way she could help. "The biggest thing that most clients want to do is get their roots colored. Within three weeks to four weeks they’re showing. I know even when we’ve had times of recession – people will still come and get their hair done. They might go a little longer between appointments but they’ll still come in to get their hair done because it makes them feel better."

She put together a little root kit – color, gloves, and instructions – enough for clients to color the hair around their part, and around their face. Something they can do at home – something to tide them over. Clients schedule a time to stop by, Shelley prepares the kit, leaves it on her stoop – and there is no contact. "I just thought this would be a great way to have that social distancing still and give people the ability just to touch up their roots, just a little bit of what shows."

She’ll even put something together for folks who are not clients. "I've been doing hair for 34 years, I can just take a look at someone’s hair and you know at this point right now – it’s to get you by. So it’s not something I think that has to be exact."

And the response so far? There is great interest. Shelley is scheduling clients so the pickups happen one at a time – if you would like to learn more -- you can contact Shelley at meandtia1@yahoo.com.

RELATED: Although barbers don't recommend at-home hair cutting, sometimes it's for a good cause

RELATED: From the mountains of Vermont, the music of Grace Potter

RELATED: Mr. Drew Brings His Animals to 207