Back to school means navigating a whole new world for students

Learning will be different for students of all ages.

PORTLAND, Maine — We thought it might be interesting to talk with some students who finished out their academic year last year in a rather unprecedented fashion – and are stepping back in to a new school year where – still - there are plenty of unknowns. When Covid hit in mid-March, students and teachers scrambled to figure out how to continue their education while doing so from home. Remote learning became a new phenomenon, and something students and teachers had to adjust to quickly. Now, despite having some time to plan, students are returning to school this Fall, and still there are plenty of unknowns.

We sat down with students who are taking big steps educationally – entering high school, or heading off to freshman year at college. In our first conversation, Eva and Olivia are sisters getting ready to begin their year in first grade. We backed up a bit, and reflected first on what Kindergarten had been like, pre-Covid.

On Friday the Maine Department of Education released new updates for schools in York county in response to a spike in coronovirus cases there. Schools made last minute changes to their opening plans. Sanford High School was one of them. They are delaying the start of school by a week.

We spoke with Mason who will be starting his freshman year with the school's hybrid of in-class learning and remote learning.