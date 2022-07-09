Back to school? Check out some vinyl suggestions to educate, entertain

Here are some ideas from Bull Moose on albums that will entertain — and might even educate.

PORTLAND, Maine — Well, that summer went by fast. Now we’re a week into September, school is back in session, and Chris Brown and Mick Werkhoven from Bull Moose joined us on 207 with some music suggestions on how to make the transition to class a little easier.

Here are their talking points, with recommendations for several different subjects.

History : Sabaton – The Last Stand First period will be History taught to you by Swedish Power Metal band Sabaton. Their specialty is writing ballads and riffs about important moments in military history over the years, and their album ‘The Last Stand’ documents courageous battles where one side, well, made their last time. Think the 300 Spartans or the Satsuma Samurai Rebellion. But Sabaton does more than just play instruments! They have a companion YouTube channel where a historian explains the actual events which inspired the songs.

Study Hall : Brian Eno – Before & After Science Technically, this is After History and Before Science. But what better soundtrack for studying and concentration than something ambient?

Science : They Might be Giants – Here Comes Science Sit down with John & John for a series of educational anthems explaining the many wonders of science. These modern-day Tom Lehrers are here to answer the question: “Why Does the Sun Shine?” Well, obviously, because the sun is a mass of incandescent gas. Or, more accurately, the sun is a miasma of incandescent plasma. Leave it to They Might be Giants to update the lyrics to one of their songs to keep up with the latest discoveries. That is true commitment to the scientific method!

Reading : Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland It’ll make sense when you see the record.

Extra Credit:

Language Arts : Blind Guardian – Nightfall in Middle Earth Are you lost on what’s happening with Amazon’s new show “Rings of Power” and want to know who Morgoth is or what happened in the First Age of Middle Earth? Don’t worry because Blind Guardian absolutely is here to school you on all things Valinor, Arda, and the Noldorian race. By the time these 22 tracks fly by, you’ll be an absolute expert in how the rise of Morgoth and his empire set the stage for the 2nd Age and the events of Rings of Power.

Gender Studies : Against! Me - Transgender Dysphoria Blues Rebel, Anarchist, Pioneer, and Trans Woman Laura Jane Grace wrote the angriest coming out letter in the history of modern music, and I do – in fact – love her for that.

Political Science : Rage Against the Machine – Self-Titled Anything I put here is going to get me in trouble, but if you know, you know.

International Studies : Pacific Breeze, Japanese City Pop AOR & Boogie 1976-1986 Never did I ever miss a chance to promote the music of urban Japan from the 70s and 80s. Songs that will have you tapping the steering wheel and sighing while trying to remember a time you never experienced. “When I fall asleep at high schools in the late of the night, only the halogen lights shine in a charming way, and a voice whispers ‘Don’t worry”

Gym : Jock Jams Volume 1 YA’LL READY FOR THIS?? Anyone with a television in the ‘90s knows that this compilation album is the only thing you need for the ultimate workout playlist. This is just hit after hit. Whoomp, There It Is, Tootsee Roll, Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now), The Power, Pump up the Jam. Like, are you kidding me? You’re dancing right now just reading this!