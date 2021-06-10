Autumn is here, and the Portland Symphony Orchestra is ready to go

“We need music that is uplifting, that is fun, that heals”

PORTLAND, Maine — As the Portland Symphony Orchestra gets ready to kick off its fall season and welcome back patrons who missed out on shows because of the pandemic, conductor and music director Eckart Preu is, as usual, radiating enthusiasm. “It’s incredibly exciting to have audiences back in the [concert] hall,” he says with a big smile. “What a concept—playing live music for people!”

The PSO will present several shows in October and November, both pops and classical, with composers ranging from Dvorak to Billy Joel. “What music do we really need?” Preu asked himself as he put the programs together. And how did he answer that question? “We need music that is uplifting, that is fun, that heals.”