At Portland Stage Company’s latest play, there were no awkward getting-to-know-you moments

The actor and director had already “seen each other at our worst and our best”

PORTLAND, Maine — The message delivered by “Where We Stand,” the play now being presented by Portland Stage Company, could not be more timely. “It is about, with no spoilers, the members of our community whom we embrace,” says director Kevin R. Free, “and the ones we don’t embrace.”

It is a one-actor play, and that lone role is filled by Tracy Conyer Lee, who has worked with Free professionally on several occasions and been friends with him for years. “We knew each other when we had a survival job together--waiting tables. So we have seen each other,” Free says, breaking into a laugh, “at our worst and our best.”