At Portland Stage Company, a veteran performer faces a new acting challenge

“I asked for it and I’m not running away. Let’s do it.”

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — In an acting career that has spanned 40 years and included roles in television, movies, and theater, Lance E. Nichols had never done a one-man play.

Then, Portland Stage Company called and offered the lead—actually, the only role—in “How I Learned What I Learned,” an autobiographical play by August Wilson.

“This is my first [one-actor play] and let me tell you it has been challenging,” Nichols said.

Having performed in other plays by Wilson, Nichols was familiar with the way the playwright used words and created rhythms in his storytelling. Those experiences have been useful, but they weren’t the same as being the sole actor on stage for an hour and a half.

He acknowledges that this production has nudged him out of his comfort zone.

“But that’s good,” he’s quick to say. “I asked for it and I’m not running away. Let’s do it.”