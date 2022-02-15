3 winter cocktail recipes

PORTLAND, Maine — Batson River Brewing and Distilling is in the midst of their Winter Camp. Portland location bar manager Joe Howard welcomed us to the bar to create a few cocktails you might want to try at home.
Cold Shoulder
2 ounces Langsford Road Straight Bourbon
1/2 ounce Sfumato
3/4 ounce lemon juice
1/4 ounce honey syrup
2 dashes sea smoke bitters
Stir with ice and strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with a lemon peel.
Shots!
Black Diamond
1/2 ounce marshmallow infused Clock Farm vodka
1/2 ounce meletti cioccolato liqueur
1/2 ounce black raspberry liqueur
Stir on ice and strain into a shot glass
Shred the Gnar!
1/2 ounce Amado 33 Agave Spirit
1/2 ounce Aperol
1/4 ounce Maraschino liqueur
1/4 ounce lime juice
Shake with ice and strain into a shot glass.
Batson River Brewing & Distilling has locations in Portland and Kennebunk.