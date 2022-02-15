x
3 winter cocktail recipes

The Portland bar manager at Batson River Brewing and Distilling shared winter-themed recipes.

PORTLAND, Maine — Batson River Brewing and Distilling is in the midst of their Winter Camp. Portland location bar manager Joe Howard welcomed us to the bar to create a few cocktails you might want to try at home. 

Cold Shoulder

2 ounces Langsford Road Straight Bourbon

1/2 ounce Sfumato

3/4 ounce lemon juice

1/4 ounce honey syrup

2 dashes sea smoke bitters

Stir with ice and strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Shots!

Black Diamond

1/2 ounce marshmallow infused Clock Farm vodka

1/2 ounce meletti cioccolato liqueur

1/2 ounce black raspberry liqueur

Stir on ice and strain into a shot glass

Shred the Gnar!

1/2 ounce Amado 33 Agave Spirit

1/2 ounce Aperol

1/4 ounce Maraschino liqueur

1/4 ounce lime juice

Shake with ice and strain into a shot glass.

Batson River Brewing & Distilling has locations in Portland and Kennebunk.

