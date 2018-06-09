Maia Gosselin from sipwinemaine.com has suggestions for some wines to go with the turning of the season. She even has a note on a rose that will keep the fall at bay. But her best-kept secret is in how to chill a good red wine. And these bottles are all under $20.

http://www.sipwinemaine.com

Wild Beach Rose, Provence, France, goes with late summer afternoons...

Les Pouches, Saumur, France (100% Chenin Blanc), oven roasted haddock, goat cheese, Asian food

Nessa Albarino, Rias Baixas, Spain - oysters, ceviche, grilled shrimp, fish tacos

Teppes de Chatenay, Couteaux Bourguigons, France, (chilled red, mostly Gamay) salmon, tuna, white meat

Colossal Reserva, Lisboa, Portugal, grilled ribeye, lamb stew

Scarpetta "Frico" Lambrusco in a can, Emilia, Italy, A party in a can. Cheeses, prosciutto, pizza

